Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $78.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of PGR opened at $72.87 on Thursday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

