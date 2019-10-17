Evergreen Advisors LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evergreen Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,185,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $327,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,207. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $115.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

