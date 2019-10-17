Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.30. 370,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,039. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

