Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Evolus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Research analysts predict that Evolus will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Evolus by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

