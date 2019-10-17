Exane Derivatives Buys 5,335 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1,833.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.