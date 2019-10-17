Exane Derivatives Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $198.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $140.95 and a 52-week high of $237.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Wellington Shields downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

