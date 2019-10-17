Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

