Exane Derivatives Sells 2,600 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,046,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

