Exane Derivatives Sells 4,790 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, COO Robert Paul Discordia bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $176,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,175 shares of company stock worth $112,241. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $300.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 164.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.91%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

