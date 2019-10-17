Exelon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,437 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,534% compared to the typical volume of 1,251 call options.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,121 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 1,404,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,033. Exelon has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

