Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of EYPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 591,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

