Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $23,700,720.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $21,758,970.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total transaction of $23,057,442.26.

On Monday, October 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $21,333,555.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $21,264,825.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total transaction of $21,314,595.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $21,063,375.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $21,093,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $23,489,712.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $21,440,205.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $189.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The stock has a market cap of $522.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

