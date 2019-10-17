Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $242.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.04.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.67. 5,188,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,160,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average of $185.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Facebook by 880.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 19.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

