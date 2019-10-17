Family Capital Trust Co Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Apple by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.19.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $238.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.