Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Fastly and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.31.

FSLY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. 7,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 120,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $2,360,454.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 359,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $7,842,110.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,367,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,808 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

