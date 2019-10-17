Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Shares of FATE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.60. 165,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $923.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $303,485.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,655. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

