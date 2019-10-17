Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl Sells 10,200 Shares

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $923.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

