FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $645.78

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 645.78 ($8.44) and last traded at GBX 699 ($9.13), with a volume of 7668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 693 ($9.06).

The company has a market cap of $779.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 866.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

