Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Federated Investors stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 109,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FII. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Federated Investors by 34.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Federated Investors by 205.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the second quarter worth $211,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

