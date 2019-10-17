FedoraCoin (TIPS) Achieves Market Cap of $264,267.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $264,267.00 and $74.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00676881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013539 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000324 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

