Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,978 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 37.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after buying an additional 500,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Washington Federal by 3.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,186,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Washington Federal by 791.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 55.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 228,944 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.