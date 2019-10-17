Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $377,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $165.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $168.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

