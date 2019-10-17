Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $769,000 in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of State Street by 34.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 9.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

