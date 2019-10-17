Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,863 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in EQT by 884.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 227,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 90,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

