Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ferrari and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $159.43. 5,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

