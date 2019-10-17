Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOE. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE FOE opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Ferro has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $923.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 7.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 22.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

