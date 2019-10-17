FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGEN. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $205,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,378,330 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FibroGen by 832.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.