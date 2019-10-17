Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) versus Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NYSE:TRHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Fidelity National Information Servcs pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare does not pay a dividend. Fidelity National Information Servcs pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Information Servcs has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 3 18 0 2.86 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 6 1 3.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus price target of $149.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $79.04, suggesting a potential upside of 53.27%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Servcs 8.97% 20.66% 7.97% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -7.09% 3.63% 1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Servcs $8.42 billion 9.60 $846.00 million $5.23 25.19 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $204.27 million 5.58 -$47.27 million $0.34 151.68

Fidelity National Information Servcs has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Fidelity National Information Servcs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Servcs beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software applications also comprise RxCompanion, a medication therapy management software platform for the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs; and PACElogic, which deliver real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting for PACE organizations and small health plans. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. also offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2018, it served 224 healthcare organizations. The company offers its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of their patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

