Financial Analysis: Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) vs. New Residential Investment (NASDAQ:NRZ)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senior Housing Properties Trust and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior Housing Properties Trust $1.12 billion 2.01 $286.87 million $1.59 5.94 New Residential Investment $1.66 billion 3.85 $963.97 million $2.38 6.49

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Senior Housing Properties Trust. Senior Housing Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Residential Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senior Housing Properties Trust and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior Housing Properties Trust -7.31% -4.45% -1.96% New Residential Investment 17.24% 13.22% 2.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Senior Housing Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Senior Housing Properties Trust pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Senior Housing Properties Trust and New Residential Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior Housing Properties Trust 3 1 3 0 2.00 New Residential Investment 0 0 6 0 3.00

Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 44.18%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Senior Housing Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Senior Housing Properties Trust is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Senior Housing Properties Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

