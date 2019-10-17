Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 2,863 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 150,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,816 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 489,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,052. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

