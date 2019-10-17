Financial Consulate Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018,261 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,667,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,341,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.80. 40,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,407. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.5373 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.