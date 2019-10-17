Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New Investment in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf (NYSEARCA:ACIM)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf (NYSEARCA:ACIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 1.02% of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 47,636 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf by 3.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 458,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf by 22.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf by 1,214.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf by 2.5% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACIM remained flat at $$80.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $81.70.

