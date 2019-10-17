Financial Contrast: Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & ATC Venture Group (NYSE:ATCV)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Adient has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 6.78, meaning that its share price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient -11.00% 8.35% 2.04% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adient and ATC Venture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $17.44 billion 0.13 -$1.69 billion $5.62 4.40 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adient and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 12 1 0 1.93 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $22.27, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Summary

Adient beats ATC Venture Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics. The SS&M segment produces seat structures and mechanisms for inclusion in seat systems that are produced by others. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

