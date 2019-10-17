Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 450,328 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,869,000 after purchasing an additional 450,877 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Centene by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.28.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

