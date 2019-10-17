Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $97,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 41.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after buying an additional 916,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 17,451.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after purchasing an additional 382,578 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $33,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,426. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $266.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.25 and a 200-day moving average of $240.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $271.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.