Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 142 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,066,725.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at $267,352.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total transaction of $1,243,925.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $159.64 on Thursday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $163.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

