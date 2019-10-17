Financial Review: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) versus Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innospec and Livent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 0 0 2 0 3.00 Livent 2 6 6 0 2.29

Innospec presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Livent has a consensus target price of $15.08, suggesting a potential upside of 118.91%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than Innospec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Innospec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Innospec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innospec and Livent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.48 billion 1.53 $85.00 million $4.83 19.10 Livent $442.50 million 2.27 $126.10 million $0.91 7.57

Livent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innospec. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innospec and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 6.10% 15.11% 8.53% Livent 19.88% 19.98% 14.87%

Dividends

Innospec pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Livent does not pay a dividend. Innospec pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innospec has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Livent beats Innospec on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. Its products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and metal extraction markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL facilities. The company sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical and metal extraction preparations, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

