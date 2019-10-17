Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Shares Up 5.7%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92, 145,643 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 159,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

About Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

