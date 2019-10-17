First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.44. 70,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

