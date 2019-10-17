First Bank & Trust Has $674,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $2,115,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.48. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

