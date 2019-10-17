First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Given a C$22.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) has been given a C$22.50 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.93.

Shares of FCR traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.01. 152,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,628. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.28 and a 12-month high of C$22.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$186.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Capital Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

