First Command Bank Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.72.

AIG opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.