First Command Bank Sells 200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Command Bank reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price objective on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

