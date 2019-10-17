First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $500.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

