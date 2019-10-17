First Financial Corp IN Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,133,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 297,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

