First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In related news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $158,376.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $854,548.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,588.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,259 shares of company stock worth $1,635,161. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 852,162 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in First Horizon National by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in First Horizon National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 100,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

