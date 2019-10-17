First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Set at $17.00 by Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been given a $17.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 3.53.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

