First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Bank of America

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.47. 46,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $79.42 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 157.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 814,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 360.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 20,903.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

