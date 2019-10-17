First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 363,044 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,954.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the period.

FPEI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 14,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,869. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

