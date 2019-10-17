First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30, 463 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1766 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

